Calderdale Council: Row erupts over plans for replica Roman altar in Calderdale village
The ruling has been challenged by community members and councillors in the Greetland and Stainland ward, but Calderdale Council is sticking by the ruling.
In the council Cabinet’s public question time, the issue was raised by resident Ed Greenwood and councillor Christine Prashad (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland).
Mr Greenwood said council officers had initially welcomed the plans to place a replica altar at the Sam Robinson Hoyle Memorial Garden on Stainland Road in West Vale.
“Some time ago, the Greetland and Stainland Neighbourhood Forum decided to enhance the area by placing in Hoyle’s Memorial Garden a replica of the Roman altar circa AD260, found in Greetland,” he said.
The original is now in the Museum of Archaeology in Cambridge.
Mr Greenwood said this would be made from Yorkshire stone, enclosed by cast-iron Victorian railings and flagpole retrieved from the recently demolished West Vale works and which would be restored.
An aim was local schoolchildren being able to raise appropriate flags to celebrate Yorkshire Day, the King’s birthday and the Union flag on appropriate days – decided by agreement between the forum and council - he said.
Although council communities officers were supportive of the scheme, an application had hit problems with the authority’s planning and legal teams, who stated a covenant was in place at the park which said no building – save for a bus shelter - could be put up there.
“From conversations with legal acquaintances of mine, I contend that the altar cannot be considered a building,” he said.
Additionally, even if it were deemed so, under aspects of the Town and Country Planning Act the council had powers to over-ride such a covenant, said Mr Greenwood.
But leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion, said the council did not concur with Mr Greenwood’s contention.
Definitions of what constituted a building were wide, as interpreted by the courts, and included similar things to the proposal.
Coun Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said the council was willing to consider any advice he had been given to the contrary so planning could review the situation.
