Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents wanting to install a replica Roman altar in a Calderdale village have been refused because Calderdale Council says there is a covenant on the land.

The ruling has been challenged by community members and councillors in the Greetland and Stainland ward, but Calderdale Council is sticking by the ruling.

In the council Cabinet’s public question time, the issue was raised by resident Ed Greenwood and councillor Christine Prashad (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Greenwood said council officers had initially welcomed the plans to place a replica altar at the Sam Robinson Hoyle Memorial Garden on Stainland Road in West Vale.

The proposed site for Roman replica - the Sam Robinson Hoyle Memorial Garden at Stainland Road, West Vale.

“Some time ago, the Greetland and Stainland Neighbourhood Forum decided to enhance the area by placing in Hoyle’s Memorial Garden a replica of the Roman altar circa AD260, found in Greetland,” he said.

The original is now in the Museum of Archaeology in Cambridge.

Mr Greenwood said this would be made from Yorkshire stone, enclosed by cast-iron Victorian railings and flagpole retrieved from the recently demolished West Vale works and which would be restored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An aim was local schoolchildren being able to raise appropriate flags to celebrate Yorkshire Day, the King’s birthday and the Union flag on appropriate days – decided by agreement between the forum and council - he said.

Although council communities officers were supportive of the scheme, an application had hit problems with the authority’s planning and legal teams, who stated a covenant was in place at the park which said no building – save for a bus shelter - could be put up there.

“From conversations with legal acquaintances of mine, I contend that the altar cannot be considered a building,” he said.

Additionally, even if it were deemed so, under aspects of the Town and Country Planning Act the council had powers to over-ride such a covenant, said Mr Greenwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion, said the council did not concur with Mr Greenwood’s contention.

Definitions of what constituted a building were wide, as interpreted by the courts, and included similar things to the proposal.