More burial land is needed in part of Calderdale, councillors have heard.

The borough has space to meet demand elsewhere but more is needed in the upper Calder Valley, particularly around Todmorden, they have been told.

Place scrutiny board chair Coun Sue Holdsworth (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) said the steep-sided terrain was a limiting issue.

Coun Dot Foster (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) said the lack of burial ground in the area put pressure on families who had to travel further.

Calderdale councillor Dot Foster

Council officers said there were two upper valley burial grounds at Luddenden and it was more an issue at the Todmorden end of the valley.

“We have looked, but as yet nothing that has come up is suitable,” they said.

Other possible sites were being looked into.

The board’s recommendation that work should continue to try and find suitable extra burial ground in Todmorden should continue will be considered by the council’s cabinet.

Coun Foster also presented the results of a report on Calderdale Council’s bereavement services.

The review included visiting the crematorium at Park Wood in Elland, and speaking to, and asking questions of, the bereavement services team.

The bereavement services team were resilient and prepared to meet challenges – they had been forced to do this quickly in the pandemic – and were able to meet the needs of communities and cultures across Calderdale, she said.

Councillors found staff were knowledgeable, caring and professional, she added.

Arrangements were in place with neighbouring authorities if mechanical problems happened, for example a cremator breaking down.