Calderdale Council taking fly-tipping fight across borders

Calderdale Council is taking its battle against fly-tippers across borders.

Councillors debating a range of issues about what they see as a major scourge of the environment – and one costly to clear up – heard that fly-tipping is often a criminal enterprise.

Using technology including cameras and drones is helping councils fight that battle more successfully, and Calderdale now issues fixed penalty notices of £1,000 to those caught.

Increasingly, the council is co-operating with neighbours – a close mutually beneficial working relationship with Bradford Council being an example.

Councillor Martin Hey

The council’s director of public services, Ian Day, told councillors: “A lot of this isn’t the casual fly-tipping you see out of people’s cars – this is organised crime on occasion.

"They are emptying households cheaply, moving industrial waste and dumping it without paying the proper charges and having the right certification in place to do that through authorised means.

“This is something we take very seriously.”

Coun Martin Hey (Green, Northowram and Shelf) raised the issue of people deliberately crossing borders to illegally dump rubbish.

“There is certainly a perception from residents that fly-tippers in Bradford are just hopping over to Calderdale and throwing it there – of course, it’s happening in the other direction as well.

“Are you able to chase people across the border to track them down?” he said.

Community protection team officers, who deal with fly-tipping in Calderdale, said they worked closely with neighbouring authorities, sharing information and intelligence often in real time on a day-to-day basis.

Organised crime was an issue and across councils the same vehicles used for dumping turned up in different locations across the region.

Calderdale and Bradford councils shared intelligence from cameras, and both authorities allowed to other to deploy cameras in each other’s border areas to try and catch the criminals.

Closer relationships were also being developed with other neighbours.

“There is a lot of close working going on with Bradford in particular but we are trying to build up relationships across the border towards Lancashire as well,” said one of the officers.

The council’s place scrutiny board was debating a number of fly-tipping aspects.