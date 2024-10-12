Calderdale facing 'unprecedented' demand for social housing as homelessness rises
Some measures to increase availability are in place but demand is higher than supply, councillors heard.
Coun Peter Hunt (Con, Elland) raised social housing issues at a questions-to-cabinet session at a meeting of the full Calderdale Council.
He said: “Increasing numbers of residents come to me crying out for help due to overcrowded living accommodation and near homelessness, with a wholly inadequate response to these situations from our authority.
“What measures will the council take to ensure our main social housing provider, Together Housing, makes available bigger, better and more abundant social rental properties?”
Cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said the council was strengthening work in the social housing and private rented sectors to help meet demand.
The council’s homelessness service can offer support and advice to people impacted by overcrowding, for example, and on mutual home exchanges, supported accommodation and the private rented sector.
Right-to-buy had unfortunately been a big driver in reducing social housing stock over the years, he said.
Increasing homelessness was also an issue.
“As you are aware there is unprecedented demand on the service due to rising levels of homelessness,” said Coun Patient.
He said via Calderdale’s Local Plan, the council was committed to maximising the portion of homes for social or affordable rent as part of new housing schemes.
It worked closely with Together Housing to deliver social housing through the Calderdale Council and Together Housing Investment Partnership.
Following homes delivered at Beech Hill and Abbey Park - both in Halifax - a Whitwell Green scheme at Elland would provide 30 more homes, a mix of “affordable” and social rent, said Coun Patient.
Together’s total investment across Calderdale this year is more than £27m, and commitment and cash was “increasing year-on-year,” he added.
“They have a real commitment to social housing and providing solutions within Calderdale.
“We are also working with our other registered providers.”
Coun Hunt said another problem was the Key Choice tenancy process which was often difficult to understand.
“If the system can be a bit more human for residents, if you could take that away, that would be great,” he said.
