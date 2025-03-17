Plans have gone in for a new 49-home estate in North Halifax.

Developer Keepmoat Homes Limited wants to build the houses at land at the back of part of Clough Lane in Mixenden.

The developer also wants to create a new access to the site from Brow Bottom Lane.

Landscaping – including some public space - other infrastructure and engineering works would also form part of the permission.

Supporting statements with the application compiled by planning agent Carter Jonas note the site is zoned for housing – around 38 dwellings – in Calderdale’s Local Plan, which was adopted two years ago.

The higher density of homes is appropriate given the location is “sustainable” – in that it has good transport links, argues the agent.

According to the applicant, 15 of the homes will be two-bedroom, 30 will be three-bedroom and four will be four-bedroom.

Ten of the homes will be “affordable” and discussions have taken place with the council’s housing services team and social housing provider Together Housing to come up with a mix suited to the site and area, say the papers.

These will be six of the two-bedroom homes, three of the three-bedroom homes and one of the four-bedroom homes, they continue.

The proposed access to the site, if permission is granted, will be to the north via a proposed priority-controlled T-junction onto the single carriageway Brow Bottom Lane.

Landscaping would include creation of wildflower meadows, native tree planting and grassland, ornamental shrub and native hedgerow planting, according to the application.

The application – number 25/00170/FUL – and supporting documents can be viewed on the council’s website.