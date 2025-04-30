Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors have deferred a decision on controversial plans for 400 homes in part of Calderdale.

Calderdale Council’s planning committee were urged to approve permission for Avant Homes North Yorkshire and JS Morton & Sons to build homes on land north and south of Exley lane at Elland, close to Park Works at Park Road.

Although council officers recommended they should green light full permission for 306 new homes and outline – establishing principle of development and access only at this stage – for a further 130 homes, some councillors were unhappy about some of the proposals.

By a majority of one, committee members agreed to defer the application to see if some tweaks could be made to the new estate’s appearance and pathways for walking routes improved.

Councillor Colin Hutchinson is chair of Calderdale Council's planning committee

Coun Jonathan Timbers (Lab, Calder) and Coun Sue Holdsworth (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) were both unhappy about appearance and materials used in terms of the project fitting in with the surrounding area, including wanting more use of stone facings.

Committee chair Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat) said: “We’re concerned the street layout doesn’t contribute to make it easy for people to walk, for example to Elland centre or to (proposed) Elland Station in a year or two.”

The plans seemed too car-centric, said Coun Hutchinson, and objectors including ward councillors also raised concerns about impact on highways the homes would bring.

On behalf of objectors, Conrad Thwaites raised walking and active travel layout being unsatisfactory and traffic impact issues, including at Park Road’s junction with Exley Lane, which they felt was unsafe.

Mr Thwaites said there were also serious concerns about flooding risk.

Ward councillor Peter Hunt (Con, Elland) reiterated concerns about impact on Exley Lane, which he described as “twisty and steep, and site lines are poor.”

Councillors, who heard about road layout changes including a signalled junction to manage traffic, accepted the principle of housing at the site had been established.

Chris Megson, regional planning manager for Avant Homes North Yorkshire, said the Local Pan established the site as a “suitable and sustainable” one for the new homes.

No objections had been raised by the flood authority or Yorkshire Water when the drainage strategy had been assessed by them.

“The drainage strategy proposed has been designed to both attenuate and reduce surface water from our site and to manage the overflows from the neighbouring land to the north and west.

“The surface water management scheme associated with this development will better protect residents from flood risk related to overland flows – in principle, we’re firmly of the view that the drainage strategy before you is robust,” he said.

Mr Megson said highways improvements had been designed in collaboration with the council’s highways officers and volume of vehicles would not unacceptably or severely impact local roads.

“We’re therefore content the highways impact of this development can be managed effectively,” he said.

Character assessment had been made of the local area and characteristics absorbed into designs, and another Avant officer said the site was “topographically very challenging” leading to some layout choices.

Mr Megson said the footpath went around the entire periphery of the estate, with an east-west pedestrian link across it too.