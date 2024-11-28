People are already voicing concern about plans build 81 new homes in Rastrick.

Gleeson Homes and Thornhill Estates Ltd wants to build the homes – a mix of two to four-bedroom homes – at land to the southeast of Toothill Bank at Rastrick.

Ranging from “starter” homes to larger family homes, access to the site will be directly from Toothill Bank, say supporting documents submitted with the application to Calderdale Council.

The developers say the site is allocated for housing in Calderdale’s Local Plan, which was adopted by councillors last year.

Toothill Bank at Rastrick

To obtain views of residents and the community, ID Planning on behalf of Gleeson Homes were instructed to write to residents in July 2024 with a letter detailing the site allocation and development proposals alongside a proposed layout plan of the development

In response, 36 comments were received with objectors questioning the need for new homes, expressing safety concerns about the impact extra traffic created by the new homes might bring to Toothill Bank including on children using routes to school, and worries about infrastructure such as schools and GP surgeries, flooding (objectors say the site is in a flood zone), public rights of way through the site, impact on wildlife and possible issues relating to old mine workings.

The developers have responded that full assessments have been made regarding highway safety and a legal agreement would need to be made with the council for a sum of money to be allocated to deal with infrastructure issues.

Flooding risks have also been assessed and drainage plans drawn up, and wildlife and green space issues addressed, they say.

The developers argue existing established hedgerow planting and tree belts will be retained and augmented where possible, providing an existing “natural green buffer” between the development and the beyond, they argue.

Public rights of way will be retained or re-routed, will increase opportunities to walk and cycle, and a full ground undertaken into the mines issue, with mitigations recommended where they are needed, say the developers.

The full application – number 24/01004/FUL – can be viewed by searching the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website.