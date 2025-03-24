Calderdale residents could see 140 new homes built in their village.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application has been submitted to Calderdale Council for the new housing on land off Cock Hill Lane in Shelf.

The site has been allocated for housing in the Calderdale Local Plan – a blueprint for development in the borough for the next 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement prepared on behalf of the applicant, Lovell Partnerships Limited, says proposed access to the development is via a new priority junction from Cock Hill Lane, providing access for vehicles with a pedestrian footpath and a separate shared footpath and cycle way connecting the site to the land to the east.

The land has been identified for housing as part of the Local Plan

The existing pedestrian access from Cock Hill Lane would be although diverted slightly within a formal path across the southern part of the site.

The plans are for two and two-and-a-half storey houses – a mix of maisonettes, terraced, semi detached and detached

These would be 14 one-bed apartments, 34 two-bed houses, 57 three-bed houses, 32 four-bed houses and three five-bed houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each of the homes would have designated car parking with EV charging, with parking for visitors on individual driveways and in visitor spaces spread across the site.

According to the planning statement: “An ecological appraisal has been submitted with the application which establishes that there are no protected species likely on site and there would be no significant residual impact of the development.

"The proposed landscaping scheme will deliver enhancements to habitats and biodiversity including the provision of bat and bird boxes.”

And it says: “The transport assessment provided with the application concludes there would be no adverse impact upon the local highway network.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement also says the proposals include creating a flat area for informal natural play and a play area.

The full application can be viewed on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website by searching for reference number 25/00255/FUL.

Comments in support or objection to the plans can also be made via the website until April 11.

Calderdale Council approved its Local Plan in 2023, identifying where thousands of new homes might be built in the borough into the 2030s.