Cash will be borrowed by Calderdale Council to fund roads seen as key to building 3,000 new homes in part of the borough.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors have agreed a suite of measures to drive forward homebuilding in two controversial garden communities near Brighouse.

Cabinet members faced a raft of questions related to their decisions, including withdrawal of a requirement for two new primary schools to be built to serve Woodhouse and Thornhills.

They were also quizzed about viability and borrowing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for Thornhills Garden suburb site

But Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden), cabinet member for Resources, said the new homes would improve Calderdale’s age profile and improve the authority’s council tax base, bringing in revenue to fund services.

“This project is an example of this administration’s commitment to the growth of our borough,” she said.

Cabinet councillors agreed to revise the council’s capital costs, down by £12m to £40.1m, due to removal of necessity for the schools.

They agreed to deliver early sections of spine roads at both sites, to revise roof tariffs – levied per home on developers – due to school cost removals, agreed not to index roof tariff rates and approved use of compulsory purchase powers for land parcels if needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Silvia Dacre

Resident Jason Carlton said changes were being made because, as originally planned, schemes were “unviable”.

“To fix the viability issues the document proposes letting developers off the hook for paying their educational obligations for two primary schools and not index-linking future Roof Tax charges.

“There is a real risk the public will lose out,” he said.

Coun Martin Hey (Green, Northowram and Shelf) feared roof tariff arrangements proposed could result in less affordable homes.

Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn) worried about borrowing, including £7.4m in the first seven years – schemes are expected to be completed around 2040 – while council finances are struggling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) feared removing the schools would lead to significant shortfall of places.

Deputy Leader Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) denied claims the garden communities were “unviable”.

Not index-linking tariffs meant they would be constant across the project’s life rather than starting lower then increasing, while affordable home levels were a planning committee issue, he said.

Coun Dacre said aside from early roof tariffs and grants, £24.4m borrowing costs would be covered from roof tariff income after year seven, possibly producing a surplus in later years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Adam Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) said school rolls were falling, with 373 surplus primary places predicted across Brighouse and Rastrick in 2026-27.

The garden community 800 predicted places were over the lifetime of the entire development, he added, and building new schools now was unviable but land earmarked could be safeguarded and school place need monitored.

Legal agreements with developers could be sought to fund new schools if necessary, he said.

Woodhouse Garden Community in Rastrick and Thornhills Garden Community in Brighouse were a large feature of Calderdale’s Local Plan -a blueprint for the future of the borough which was adopted in March 2023.

Together, they have capacity to provide around 3,000 new homes.