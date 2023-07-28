A four-week public consultation on planning documents for new housing developments in those areas – which include the schools as well as shops and a nursery – is up for approval by Calderdale Council’s cabinet on Monday, August 7.

If approved, residents should be able to find out more details about the proposals and give feedback.

The two developments would be called Woodhouse Garden Community, in Rastrick, and Thornhills Garden Community, in Brighouse.

Calderdale Council's leader Councillor Jane Scullion

Both are part of the controversial Local Plan – a blueprint for future development in Calderdale – which was approved despite objections from many vocal angry residents in March.

Together, they have capacity to provide around 3,000 new homes and two primary schools.

Each community would include large green and open spaces – including parks, hedgerows and community growing areas - and cycle tracks.

At the Woodhouse development, there would be a grocery store, cafe and community hall. The Thornhills plan includes a farm shop and cafe, community hall and nursery.

The homes are coming to Brighouse and Rastrick

Leader of the council Councillor Jane Scullion said: “A phenomenal amount of hard work has gone into drafting these supplementary planning documents, in partnership with local landowners and developers.

"They do a great job of setting out how our garden communities need to be designed and built to achieve the council’s priorities for thriving towns and places, reduced inequalities and climate action.

“Ultimately the documents will help to create a real sense of place and somewhere that people of all ages and backgrounds can live a healthy, happy and successful life.

If they go ahead, these developments would provide a significant proportion of the Local’s Plan’s overall housing requirement for Calderdale, says the council.

The mix of homes on each site will include between one and four bedrooms, affordable homes and adaptable and accessible features to support age and disabled-friendly communities, it has said

Construction work on both sites will take place in phases over a number of years, with an expected start date of 2024 and estimated completion in 2034 for Woodhouse and 2039 for Thornhills.

The Local Plan outlines proposals for a total of around 10,000 new homes to be built in Calderdale over the coming years.

It has been particularly controversial in areas including Brighouse, Rastrick, Greetland, Hipperholme, Northowram and Shelf where a majority of the new homes might be built, with campaigners citing concerns ranging from infrastructure to air quality.

The council’s cabinet has argued that all local authorities were told by the Government they needed to draw up Local Plans and some areas have already adopted theirs.

An independent inspector has found the plan “sound” and said, providing a number of main modifications are made, it should go ahead.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet meeting on Monday, August 7 where the Brighouse and Rastrick developments will be discussed takes place at Halifax Town Hall from 3pm.

