Published 7th Sep 2024, 11:00 BST

Plans for 28 new homes in Halifax have been submitted to planners.

Arncliffe Homes Ltd, along with Diane Sutcliffe, Jason Richard Sutcliffe, Edward William Sutcliffe and Benjamin John Sutcliffe, want to build the two-storey homes at land next to Whitehouse Close in Holmfield.

According to the application supporting statements by Roger Lee Planning, the site was previously part of White House Farm and connected to a now disused pallet yard business.

Land south of the site has already been developed with 23 homes and this site is immediately north and west of that development.

Halifax Town Hall

A mix of detached, semi-detached and terrace homes is proposed, designs reflecting both the homes on the neighbouring site and also longer established homes in the area, say the supporting papers.

Two access routes would serve the new site. This would mainly be through the already built housing at Whitehouse Close, via Holdsworth Road, but seven of the plots would be served by a shared private drive arrangement off Riley Lane.

