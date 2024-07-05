Calderdale planning applications: Calderdale town could get new 'youth hall' as historic chapel brought back into use
The space is among planned improvements at the building in Elland.
A successful application in the spring brought Providence Chapel on Huddersfield Road building back as a place of worship – and if approved new further plans could see it brought up to “spec”, including a new open plan youth hall.
Mr Andy Freeman, agent for the chapel’s application, has made planning and listed building consent applications to Calderdale Council seeking permission for the changes.
The chapel plans new toilets, a new kitchen, improved access by installing a new platform lift with glazed lobby and a new staircase connecting ground and lower ground floors.
If planners agree, the lower ground floor internal partitions will be removed in order to create a new open plan youth hall, according to the applications.
The Grade II listed chapel was founded in 1822.
But more latterly, after a spell as offices, including housing Elland’s Citizens Advice Bureau from the mid 1980s until 1998, it had been used as a chapel of rest.
Elland Christian Centre successfully applied to Calderdale Council to change the use back to one of worship and religious instruction.
Restoration and widening its scope for community services was part of the plan.
Supporting statements by conservation architects Arctic Associates Ltd say: “At the lower ground level, walls will be stripped back and new structural elements added to create an open-plan hall for youth activities with new toilets and office accommodation at one end."