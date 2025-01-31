Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Calderdale company has been told it can build two warehouses despite concerns about neighbouring heritage assets.

Elland-based construction company Marshall CDP will build the industrial units on land sandwiched between New Hey Road, Elland, and the M62.

The new warehouses will be able to be seen from the historic Castle Hill monument and might impact a site known as The Grave Of the Romans – both over the border in Kirklees.

But this would be at a distance and harm would be less than substantial, Calderdale Council’s planning committee members heard.

Ainley Top roundabout

Gates and lodges to the Grade II listed Fixby Lodge are also around only 30 metres away but mitigation will address this and the plans are acceptable, say planning officers.

Permission is also subject to a legal agreement securing £12,000 for signalling with an extra lane created into Ainley Top roundabout.

Objectors, including residents whose homes will be next to the site, are worried about potential increases in HGV vehicle traffic at a site which would be internally 24-7 on operation (though with external 6am to 10pm limits), impact on wildlife, drainage, and noise and light pollution.

Planning officers acknowledged although the land was zoned for B2 (industrial use) it did not have B8 (storage and distribution) designation.

But the change of use was acceptable as the purposes were regularly interlinked and the policy did allow for this flexibility, they said.

Agent for the application, Jon Dunbavin, said advice had been that the site would be difficult to market without the B8 designation.

The site had been designed to be as far away and unobtrusive as possible on residents, with landscaping, a bund and an acoustic fence between buildings and residents’ homes, he said.

Coun David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) said having heard about the bund and fencing, issues could be reduced for residents.

Councillors unanimously agreed to grant permission for the proposals, subject to some conditions and the legal agreement.

The proposal will bring around 8,593 square metres of employment space in the two units, councillors heard.

