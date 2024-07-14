Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A house in Halifax can be used as a care home for children, planners have agreed.

Luminery Care Limited had applied to Calderdale Council seeking a lawful development certificate to use the home in Boothtown as an Ofsted-registered residential children’s home for up to three children, with up to three full-time carers working on site in a rotational basis.

Planners agreed the certificate should be granted.

In a supporting statement, agents AT Architectural Services said the staff will provide 24-hour care.

Luminery Care Limited is a locally-based privately-owned care and education provider, said the statement.

“It is imperative for Luminery Care Limited to establish an appropriate environment for children and young people who have experienced abuse or neglect, often through no fault of their own, and are under the care of the local authority.

“The company’s principle is to offer a familial atmosphere for these children, with carers providing the parental guidance that may have been absent during their formative years.

“The small family environment that the company intends to establish will offer the necessary safety and security to care for the children and young people under its charge.

“It is crucial to provide care aimed at overcoming their early childhood trauma and, ideally, fostering their self-esteem, confidence, and acquisition of life skills to afford them the same opportunities as other children,” argues the supporting statement.

Use of the property will not be materially different from that of a “typical residential household”, they said.

