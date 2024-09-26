Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to restore and transform a Halifax jail into housing have been submitted to Calderdale Council.

Agents Mr M Walker and Ms Michelle Gaffaney of Greenstone Design, acting behalf of the new owners, have applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to change the use of the former Illingworth gaol into a home.

If the listed building consent is given, the changes would include preservation and maintenance of the village’s stocks, according to the application.

The landmark, on Keighley Road, was put of for sale by the council through auctioneers Pugh in the spring, and was sold for £43,000.

New owners hope the listed 19th century Illingworth Gaol, Illingworth, Halifax - and 17th century stocks - can be preserved while being adpated as a new home.

Planning approval was granted in early 2017 for repair, alteration and change of use of Illingworth Gaol and Stocks and the adjoining former co-operative shop to form an educational heritage centre – but the approval expired before any work took place.

The Grade II listed building has deteriorated significantly since. It has been empty for many years, say Greenstone’s supporting statements.

The proposal is to carry out sensitive and sympathetic repairs to the building and stocks, and meetings with Calderdale heritage staff have been held in the summer to discuss the situation, say the papers.

The two-cell gaol opened in 1829 and use was discontinued in 1860, although the stocks were in use much earlier than that – an inscription dates them to ‘G.K. 1697’.

After 1860, the building was leased to Illingworth Industrial Provident Society who used it as a storeroom, and it opened as a Co-operative store in November 1863.

In the 1960s the Co-operative Society offered the building to Halifax Council, but it was refused, and a private trust set up to ensure that the building survived and was kept in good repair, say Greenstone.

In 1978, Calderdale Council adopted the gaol, which was leased for use as a private garage.

The new family home would be sold on the open market when complete, if permission for the changes is granted, says the application.

The stocks will be maintained and preserved by the applicant for the enjoyment of the general public, with the area around them cleaned up and weeded.