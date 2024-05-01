Calderdale Planning Applications: More details revealed about controversial plans for 26 new homes near Calderdale village bowling club
and live on Freeview channel 276
The plans from Holcombe will see the homes built at land off Bowling Alley.
Outline permission has already been granted – establishing access and the principle of development – by Calderdale Council to develop 26 homes at the site.
When the outline application was submitted, 121 letters of objection were received and four letters of support.
Objectors included Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker, who raised concerns about drainage, loss of green space and impact on wildlife.
The new application – number 24/00350/RES, persuant to the outline application 20/00588/OUT – seeks to address the detail, dealing with issues including construction, ecological management, lighting and any potential land contamination issues.
These will include a biodiversity protection zone around the River Calder while building work is carried out, says an assessment compiled by E3P for agents Eden Building Design Ltd.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.