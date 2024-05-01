Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The plans from Holcombe will see the homes built at land off Bowling Alley.

Outline permission has already been granted – establishing access and the principle of development – by Calderdale Council to develop 26 homes at the site.

When the outline application was submitted, 121 letters of objection were received and four letters of support.

Craig Whittaker MP objected to the scheme when it outline permission was applied for

Objectors included Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker, who raised concerns about drainage, loss of green space and impact on wildlife.

The new application – number 24/00350/RES, persuant to the outline application 20/00588/OUT – seeks to address the detail, dealing with issues including construction, ecological management, lighting and any potential land contamination issues.