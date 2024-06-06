Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Planning permission has been granted for a new home near Brighouse, despite concerns about loss of green space and access.

Calderdale planning councillors heard a previous application for land opposite St Giles Close in Hove Edge for four homes had been rejected on appeal in 2020.

But this time around they gave the green light to a proposal for one home, approving Robert Hall’s plans for the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Council planning officers recommended the application be supported and said with shrubs, hedges, bird boxes and bat boxes included in the scheme, it would bring biodiversity net gain of around 124 per cent – well above the 10 per cent which is national guidance standard.

Councillor David Kirton

Councillor David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) said he could not support the scheme, citing concerns about the access to the site being on a sharp bend, and Coun Stuart Cairney (Lab, Ovenden) also asked if it could be altered to improve vision for drivers exiting it.

But highways officers said it had been deemed acceptable as the bend itself reduced the ability to speed.

An objector – and 38 letters of objection to one of support were received by the council on the application – voiced concerns about the safety of access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also said a valuable green space, which was enjoyed by all ages, would be lost at a time when development in the area was resulting in fewer and fewer places where people could go.

“My main concern is the access road,” she said.

The route was regularly used by schoolchildren, often saw double parking and was “extremely dangerous”, the objector told councillors.

“Let me tell you there are daily near misses on that road,” she said.

She was also concerned more development might follow but councillors were reminded they can only consider any application on its own merits, not what might happen in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Willock, agent for the applicant, said the plans were designed to include open space and preserve important views and had Heritage England’s support, going above and beyond national requirements for bio-diversity net gain.