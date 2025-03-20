Planning permission has been granted for more than 40 new affordable homes in part of Calderdale.

And there could soon be approval for another 53 new homes in the same area.

Together Housing, in partnership with Place Capital Group, has been told it can build 41 homes on Arncliffe Crescent, Sherburn Road, and Hanson Road in Rastrick.

Together Housing says all the homes will be available for social or affordable rent to provide housing for Calderdale residents.

Planning drawings of plans for Burnsall Road, Field Lane

The homes will have solar panels and air source heat pumps installed, and each will have a private garden.

There are also wider plans to make improvements to nearby parks and communal spaces.

Development of these new homes is set to begin this summer.

Plans for a further 14 new homes on Burnsall Road are awaiting approval, along with another 39 new homes on Linton Grove and Smith Crescent where existing flats will be demolished in the summer.

These plans include significant estate improvements, say Together Housing, such as better green spaces with seating, additional parking, and investment in Thornton Road Rec.

The planning application for Linton Grove and Smith Crescent – reference 24/01303/FUL - is currently being reviewed, with a planning decision expected by May 5.

Combined, there could be 94 new homes across the Field Lane estate and, Together Housing says, improvements to the Arncliffe community centre, parks and green open spaces.

An investment programme of kitchens and bathrooms to 410 existing homes in Field Lane is also due to begin soon.

Matt Newman, assistant director for place shaping at Together Housing, said: “We’re thrilled to see our plans to invest in the Rastrick community moving forward, with approval for new energy-efficient homes that will help meet the demand for affordable housing in Calderdale.

"We’ve worked closely with Calderdale Council and local residents to ensure these developments truly reflect the needs and aspirations of the community.

"Not only will these high-quality homes provide sustainable and affordable living options but the wider investment in parks, green spaces and community areas will continue to contribute to a vibrant and thriving community.”

If you have a story to share, email [email protected].