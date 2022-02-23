Calderdale planning applications: Reinstatement of demolished dwelling following gas explosion
These are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.
VALIDATED
Change of use of agricultural stone building to form holiday let with single storey extension: Rear Of Windy Ridge, Keighley Road, Illingworth - Pending Consideration
Construction of a 5-bed detached house inclusive of accommodation annex: Land Side Of Highfield, The Carriage Drive, Greetland - Pending Consideration
Detached garage: Hanging Stones, Hanging Stones Lane, Ripponden - Pending Consideration
Raise existing roof to allow loft conversion including dormer to rear: 14 Athol Green, Ovenden - Pending Consideration
Demolition of 3 storage units and Erection of a single storey storage unit: Factory No 2 Armytage Road, Brighouse - Pending Consideration
Installation of a single storey summerhouse to rear: 4 Savile Par,k Halifax - Pending Consideration
Installation of air source heat pump and ceal heating system and installation of internal wall and roof insulation, addition of a rooflight and updating private water supply: 3 Lower Lumb Cottages, Lumb Road, Hebden Bridge - Pending Consideration
Demolition of exisiting conservatory to facilitate two storey extension over existing extension to side: 61 The Arches, Claremount Road, Boothtown - Pending Consideration
Two storey side extension and porch to front: 63 Bar Lane, Ripponden - Pending Consideration
DECIDED
Submission of information to Discharge Condition 21 on planning application 18/01544/FUL: Land Between A629 And B6112 Stainland Road, Elland - Partially Complied With
Loft conversion and dormer to rear (Lawful Development Certificate): 14 Greencroft Avenue, Northowram - Grant Section 191/192 Certificate
Extension to existing waste recycling building.: Balkram Edge Farm, Balkram Edge, Wainstalls - Permit
Works to trees including removal and pruning (Tree Preservation Order): 1 Blackbrook Court, Brighouse . Grant Consent
Single storey extension to existing care home and first floor extension to existing bungalow to create eight additional bedrooms: Norton House, Norton Street, Elland - Permit
Single storey rear extension: 63 Rylands Park, Ripponden - Permit
Demolition of Single storey rear extenion to facilitate two storey rear extension: 200 Roils Head Road, Halifax - Permit
2 storey side and rear extension with timber decking to front of house: 15 Kings Lea, Copley - Refuse
Non material amendment to 17/01343/FUL: Generator, flue location, size and materials: Land North West Of Former Salford Works, Bramston Street, Brighouse - NMA Conditionally Approved
Construction of part two storey, part single storey rear extension and single storey outbuilding to rear as use of an office/ games room: 9 Green Lane, Shelf - Permit
Reinstatement of demolished dwelling following gas explosion: 23 Green Lane, Illingworth - Permit
Construction of single storey rear extension with roof light and dormer window to rear. (Lawfule Development Certificate): 161 Halifax Road, Brighouse - Grant Section 191/192 Certificate
Alteration to vehicular access door: Thorn Tree Farm, Village Street, Norwood Green - Permit
Demolition of existing detached double garage and out building to facilitate construction of replacement single garage and outbuilding ancillary to domestic use: 2 Pleasant View, Syke Lane, Ogden - Refuse
Demolition of existing garage to facilitate new larger stone built garage in the same location.(Revised Scheme to 20/00345): Old Lee Farm, Swan Lane, Outlane - Permit