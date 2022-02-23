Calderdale planning applications: Reinstatement of demolished dwelling following gas explosion

VALIDATED

Change of use of agricultural stone building to form holiday let with single storey extension: Rear Of Windy Ridge, Keighley Road, Illingworth - Pending Consideration

Construction of a 5-bed detached house inclusive of accommodation annex: Land Side Of Highfield, The Carriage Drive, Greetland - Pending Consideration

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

Detached garage: Hanging Stones, Hanging Stones Lane, Ripponden - Pending Consideration

Raise existing roof to allow loft conversion including dormer to rear: 14 Athol Green, Ovenden - Pending Consideration

Demolition of 3 storage units and Erection of a single storey storage unit: Factory No 2 Armytage Road, Brighouse - Pending Consideration

Installation of a single storey summerhouse to rear: 4 Savile Par,k Halifax - Pending Consideration

Installation of air source heat pump and ceal heating system and installation of internal wall and roof insulation, addition of a rooflight and updating private water supply: 3 Lower Lumb Cottages, Lumb Road, Hebden Bridge - Pending Consideration

Demolition of exisiting conservatory to facilitate two storey extension over existing extension to side: 61 The Arches, Claremount Road, Boothtown - Pending Consideration

Two storey side extension and porch to front: 63 Bar Lane, Ripponden - Pending Consideration

DECIDED

Submission of information to Discharge Condition 21 on planning application 18/01544/FUL: Land Between A629 And B6112 Stainland Road, Elland - Partially Complied With

Loft conversion and dormer to rear (Lawful Development Certificate): 14 Greencroft Avenue, Northowram - Grant Section 191/192 Certificate

Extension to existing waste recycling building.: Balkram Edge Farm, Balkram Edge, Wainstalls - Permit

Works to trees including removal and pruning (Tree Preservation Order): 1 Blackbrook Court, Brighouse . Grant Consent

Single storey extension to existing care home and first floor extension to existing bungalow to create eight additional bedrooms: Norton House, Norton Street, Elland - Permit

Single storey rear extension: 63 Rylands Park, Ripponden - Permit

Demolition of Single storey rear extenion to facilitate two storey rear extension: 200 Roils Head Road, Halifax - Permit

2 storey side and rear extension with timber decking to front of house: 15 Kings Lea, Copley - Refuse

Non material amendment to 17/01343/FUL: Generator, flue location, size and materials: Land North West Of Former Salford Works, Bramston Street, Brighouse - NMA Conditionally Approved

Construction of part two storey, part single storey rear extension and single storey outbuilding to rear as use of an office/ games room: 9 Green Lane, Shelf - Permit

Reinstatement of demolished dwelling following gas explosion: 23 Green Lane, Illingworth - Permit

Construction of single storey rear extension with roof light and dormer window to rear. (Lawfule Development Certificate): 161 Halifax Road, Brighouse - Grant Section 191/192 Certificate

Alteration to vehicular access door: Thorn Tree Farm, Village Street, Norwood Green - Permit

Demolition of existing detached double garage and out building to facilitate construction of replacement single garage and outbuilding ancillary to domestic use: 2 Pleasant View, Syke Lane, Ogden - Refuse