Calderdale planning applications: Reinstatement of demolished dwelling following gas explosion

These are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

By Abigail Kellett
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 10:00 am

VALIDATED

Change of use of agricultural stone building to form holiday let with single storey extension: Rear Of Windy Ridge, Keighley Road, Illingworth - Pending Consideration

Construction of a 5-bed detached house inclusive of accommodation annex: Land Side Of Highfield, The Carriage Drive, Greetland - Pending Consideration

Detached garage: Hanging Stones, Hanging Stones Lane, Ripponden - Pending Consideration

Raise existing roof to allow loft conversion including dormer to rear: 14 Athol Green, Ovenden - Pending Consideration

Demolition of 3 storage units and Erection of a single storey storage unit: Factory No 2 Armytage Road, Brighouse - Pending Consideration

Installation of a single storey summerhouse to rear: 4 Savile Par,k Halifax - Pending Consideration

Installation of air source heat pump and ceal heating system and installation of internal wall and roof insulation, addition of a rooflight and updating private water supply: 3 Lower Lumb Cottages, Lumb Road, Hebden Bridge - Pending Consideration

Demolition of exisiting conservatory to facilitate two storey extension over existing extension to side: 61 The Arches, Claremount Road, Boothtown - Pending Consideration

Two storey side extension and porch to front: 63 Bar Lane, Ripponden - Pending Consideration

DECIDED

Submission of information to Discharge Condition 21 on planning application 18/01544/FUL: Land Between A629 And B6112 Stainland Road, Elland - Partially Complied With

Loft conversion and dormer to rear (Lawful Development Certificate): 14 Greencroft Avenue, Northowram - Grant Section 191/192 Certificate

Extension to existing waste recycling building.: Balkram Edge Farm, Balkram Edge, Wainstalls - Permit

Works to trees including removal and pruning (Tree Preservation Order): 1 Blackbrook Court, Brighouse . Grant Consent

Single storey extension to existing care home and first floor extension to existing bungalow to create eight additional bedrooms: Norton House, Norton Street, Elland - Permit

Single storey rear extension: 63 Rylands Park, Ripponden - Permit

Demolition of Single storey rear extenion to facilitate two storey rear extension: 200 Roils Head Road, Halifax - Permit

2 storey side and rear extension with timber decking to front of house: 15 Kings Lea, Copley - Refuse

Non material amendment to 17/01343/FUL: Generator, flue location, size and materials: Land North West Of Former Salford Works, Bramston Street, Brighouse - NMA Conditionally Approved

Construction of part two storey, part single storey rear extension and single storey outbuilding to rear as use of an office/ games room: 9 Green Lane, Shelf - Permit

Reinstatement of demolished dwelling following gas explosion: 23 Green Lane, Illingworth - Permit

Construction of single storey rear extension with roof light and dormer window to rear. (Lawfule Development Certificate): 161 Halifax Road, Brighouse - Grant Section 191/192 Certificate

Alteration to vehicular access door: Thorn Tree Farm, Village Street, Norwood Green - Permit

Demolition of existing detached double garage and out building to facilitate construction of replacement single garage and outbuilding ancillary to domestic use: 2 Pleasant View, Syke Lane, Ogden - Refuse

Demolition of existing garage to facilitate new larger stone built garage in the same location.(Revised Scheme to 20/00345): Old Lee Farm, Swan Lane, Outlane - Permit

