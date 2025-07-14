Plans to turn two Halifax town centre homes into houses of multiple occupancy (HMOs) have been submitted.

London-based Bright & Light Management LLP want to turn two houses on Union Street, on the edge of the town centre, into the HMOs.

Some external as well as internal alterations will be needed, if planners allow the application.

Although the two houses – numbers 13 and 15 and originally built in the Victorian era – are not listed themselves, they are close to a number of Grade II listed buildings including the Friends Meeting House, the Royal Oak pub, properties at Clare Road and the town’s Territorial Army Drill Hall.

They are also in the Halifax Town Centre Conservation Area.

The internal changes are needed to meet HMO licensing requirements.

A supporting statement with the application submitted to Calderdale Council recognises the changes are proposed to properties in a conservation area and close to several listed buildings, but argues they will not impact on heritage.

Although 13–15 Union Street is not itself listed, it forms part of the historic streetscape and contributes to the character of the area through its scale, proportions and use of materials, says the supporting statement from architects Stonehouse & Co.

Works to convert the houses to the HMOs – each of the two having six bedrooms – will be mainly internal, say the architects, but will involve a new dormer at the back.

In design, they say this will be “respectful of the building and area” and largely out of sight of views from the conservation area.

Chimneys have been retained at the front of the building but not the back, and work to the back gardens will not be able to be seen by the public either, the architects argue.

The architects claim converting the buildings will not result in harm to the Halifax Town Centre Conservation Area nor harm the setting of nearby listed buildings.

It does represent a sustainable reuse of an existing building, enhancing its longevity and contribution to the town centre, they argue.

The application, number 25/00689/FUL, can be viewed on the planning portal on the council’s website.