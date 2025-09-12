Calderdale pub and restaurant's planning bid to be more green

A restaurant chain is hoping to kit out the roof of its Calderdale branch with more than 160 solar panels.

Mitchells and Butlers Plc has applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to install a roof-mounted 73.26kW solar Photo Voltaic (PV) system at the company’s Toby Carvery at Ainley Top.

If permission is given, 161 Canadian Solar 455w modules will be placed on the roof of the restaurant.

A supporting statement from Geo Green Power, who have advised the company on how to reduce the environmental impact of their business, says placing of panels within one metre of the roof’s external edge means it needs planning permission.

Mitchells and Butlers want to put the solar panels on the roof of the Toby Carvery in Ainley Top

They argue the application should be allowed because of environmentally-friendly power-generating benefits.

The property is not listed, a scheduled monument or world heritage site, nor does it fall within an area of outstanding natural beauty, the green belt, a national park or a conservation area, say the consultants.

“In order to meet the local requirements, Geo Green Power will be careful to ensure that this solar PV system is a non-permanent installation by using a pitched and flat roof mounting system, therefore eliminating the need to fix the mounting system into concrete.

“Modules have a 2mm heat-strengthened glass front cover with anti reflective coating to ensure there are no undesirable side effects related to light reflecting glare.

“The solar panels would be installed on several pitched roofs of the property.

“Cabling will run directly from the solar PV array to the existing supply.

“Once the PV system is no longer in operation the system will be removed immediately,” says the supporting statement.