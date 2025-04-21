Calderdale pupils take part in project to plant trees in South Pennines

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Primary school pupils from Calderdale joined forces with the National Trust and Yorkshire Water to support the latest phase of tree planting at Ryburn Reservoir.

The Landscapes for Water project is a five-year partnership project that will see 300,000 trees planted across 350 hectares in the South Pennines.

The aim is to restore landscapes across the two organisations’ landholdings in the South Pennines, specifically in the Upper Calder and Colne catchments.

More than 120 children and 25 adults from St Johns Primary, Barkisland Primary and Triangle Primary near Ripponden participated in planting over 500 trees on land near Ryburn reservoir over three days.

Hazel Earnshaw, lead countryside and woodland advisor at Yorkshire Water, said: “It was fantastic to see how much the children enjoyed the planting and creating a woodland.

"They can all be proud to have had a positive impact on the local area.”

The 500 trees planted by the schools will form part of a woodland of over 26,000 trees around Ryburn.