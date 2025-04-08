Life in Halifax: 23 pictures of the forgotten shops and streets of Halifax from the 60s, 70s and 80s

By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th May 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 10:29 BST
This collection of pictures looks back at the history of Calderdale’s high streets and the styles of the time.

How many of these scenes do you recognise?

21 of the best pubs with beer gardens and outside seating in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Mytholmroyd and Elland according to Halifax Courier readers

7 places in Halifax and Hebden Bridge that are loved by celebrities – including restaurants, cafes and a hotel

41 photos that will take you right back to Halifax nights out in 2004

Woolshops looking very different than it does today in this picture from 1973.

1. 1973

Woolshops looking very different than it does today in this picture from 1973. Photo: Halifax Courier

Photo Sales
Looking across North Bridge/New Bank from the Town Hall in 1961.

2. 1961

Looking across North Bridge/New Bank from the Town Hall in 1961. Photo: courier photo

Photo Sales
Modelle fashion shop at Woolshops/Market Street in March 1973.

3. 1973

Modelle fashion shop at Woolshops/Market Street in March 1973. Photo: courier photo

Photo Sales
Looking down Broad Street, Halifax, where a number of changes have taken place since 1961.

4. 1961

Looking down Broad Street, Halifax, where a number of changes have taken place since 1961. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxCalderdaleSowerby BridgeHebden Bridge
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice