Calderdale residents encouraged to play their part in cleaning up borough's air quality

Clean Air Day raises awareness of air pollution, how to avoid it, and the practical things people can do in their everyday lives to reduce the problem.

Air pollution is the biggest environmental threat to our health, no matter who we are or where we live. It can harm every organ in our bodies and can shorten our lives, contribute towards chronic illness and put us more at risk from COVID-19.

The Council continues to work with local communities to improve local air quality and to tackle climate change, as part of its priority to address the climate emergency. Find out more at www.calderdale.gov.uk/v2/council/our-vision/climate-emergency.

An aerial view of Halifax

Development of a Calderdale Air Quality Strategy is underway to set out what the Council, local organisations and communities can do to ensure clean air for all in Calderdale.

We can all take positive action to reduce our impact on the environment and the air we breathe, including:

Considering how we travel. Can we walk, cycle or take the bus instead of driving? Calderdale’s Emission Reduction Pathway study looked at the sources of emissions in Calderdale and found that one of the major contributors is road transport, mainly private vehicles.

Considering whether cars can be replaced by lower emission vehicles, such as electric or hybrid. Even using a petrol car rather than a diesel one can make a big difference to air quality.

Considering reducing the use of solid fuel burning appliances.

Getting involved in community activities to improve air quality in our local area.

Other tips can be found at www.cleanairhub.org.uk

Coun Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, said: “We should all be able to breathe in clean, safe air. We want to improve air quality through everything we do, so that Calderdale is a place where residents are healthy, businesses and nature can flourish and visitors enjoy themselves and want to return.

“This Clean Air Day, we’re sharing information and advice to inspire local people to help improve our air quality. We can all play our part and take simple and positive steps to reduce air pollution and protect our health and that of our families and wider communities.

“I choose cycling, running and the train over car travel wherever possible, having got rid of my car last year. Not only does this reduce the impact I make on Calderdale’s distinctive environment, it also makes me feel healthier, happier and more connected to nature.”

Good air quality will help achieve the Vision2024 for Calderdale by building resilience and being a place where everyone can reach their potential and live a larger life.