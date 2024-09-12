Calderdale rugby club's bid for new gym with beefed up security after thieves steal equipment worth thousands

A Calderdale sports club is hoping to build a new purpose-built gym and store with better natural surveillance after a break-in.

In January 2024, a container located at Heath RUFC which housed the club’s gym was burgled, resulting in equipment worth several thousand pounds, says a planning application the club has submitted to Calderdale Council.

A supporting statement with the application said the container had been positioned in a place with little natural surveillance and it was hoped the proposed new building would offer better security.

Heath is proposing to build a substantially-constructed single-storey building with a shallow pitched roof between the existing car park, next to the first XV pitch and Stainland Road in West Vale

“This site will have considerable natural surveillance, being located near to Stainland Road,” says the supporting statement.

The reclaimed land has no ecological or other visual value, the club says.

The new gym will only be for the use of club members and will not be open to the general public, says the statement.

Siting of the new building will result in loss of four parking spaces but recent improvements to the main club car park have included formal marking out of parking bays, which has increased the number of spaces available as a whole, effectively replacing these.

The building will incorporate a bird box and/or a bat box to specification provided by planners, if the application – number 24/00733/FUL and which can be viewed on the council’s website – is granted, says the club.