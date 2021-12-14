Calderdale's Christmas and New Year recycling details announced

Arrangements cover into the first week in January.

The council says waste and recycling collections will be on the usual day throughout Christmas week (December 27 to 31).

But during the first week in January collections will be a day later than usual due to the Bank Holiday on Monday, January 3 (as New Year’s Day falls at weekend).

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suez recycling team

If your usual collection day is January 3 the collection will be on Tuesday, January 4, if on January 4 it will be on Wednesday, January 5, if on January 5 it will be on Thursday, January 6, if on January 6, it will be on Friday, January 7, and if on January 7 your collection will be on Saturday, January 8.

The council expects collections should be back to residents’ usual day by Monday, January 10.

This is against a backdrop of missed collections over the past few months, partly caused by the HGV driver shortage, recently debated by councillors, including early discussions on service contracts which will be up for renewal in two years’ time.

The council also asks residents to note that the borough’s recycling centres will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day (December 25 and 26) and New Year’s Day (January 1, 2022), and on substitute Bank Holiday dates (December 27 in lieu of Christmas Day, December 28 in lieu of Boxing Day and January 3 in lieu of New Year’s Day) Sunday hours will be in operation.