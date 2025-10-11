Call for council action over litter and 'rats' in picturesque Calderdale tourist town

Removing some bins around a Calderdale town’s park has led to litter and rats, a resident claims.

Anna Carlton asked senior Calderdale councillors what they intended to do about the issue in Hebden Bridge – known as a popular tourist spot.

A cabinet member said bins were emptied regularly and it had a clear plan for dealing with the issues but finances were also an issue in running the service.

Ms Carlton said several bins had been removed by Calderdale Council around Calder Holmes Park and the council had also reduced collections.

“The area has become strewn with litter, fly-tipping and rodents sighted and ignored – and residents have just learned that the statutory pest control service was cut,” Ms Carlton claimed.

Responding at a meeting of the full council, cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said the council knew littering was an issue that was important to residents and businesses.

“We do know it affects what people think of our towns and villages and surrounding areas,” she said.

Coun Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) said the council had a clear plan for keeping Calderdale’s streets and green spaces tidy, although it was a challenge to do it within the resources it has available.

“The overall strategy is to ensure that we have an adequate network of litter bins in the right place and for the right volumes that the area receives if litter that is generated in those locations and of course to make sure that we keep those empties consistently,” she said.

Coun Durrans said there were 55 public litter bins in and around Hebden Bridge town centre and these were all emptied at least once a day with those most in use being emptied a lot more frequently.

“The bins in the park at times do fill up more quickly, particularly on certain event days, warmer days or when the park has a higher footfall, but these will always be emptied as soon as possible or the following morning,” she said.

