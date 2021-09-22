Campaigners call for details of action plan to tackle climate change emergency

Anthony Rae, of Calderdale Friends of the Earth told members of Calderdale Council’s Climate Change Working Party that he had written to Leader of the council, Coun Tim Swift (Lab, Town), raising a number of questions about the plan.

He wanted to know if a date had been put on when the council’s climate emergency action plan becoming available.

“Also February 9, 2022, is three years since the climate emergency was delcared.

Traffic through Sowerby Bridge

“It is important to show what have been achieved and more importantly what is going to be achieved, with timescales and so forth,” he said.

He also asked about new West Yorkshire Metro Mayor Tracy Brabin’s plan to address the climate emergency which are due to be announced in October.

With Coun Swift holding the Mayor’s portfolio for Carbon and Energy, he asked if Coun Patient was aware of what it was going to say and had Calderdale been involved in its production.

“To what extent has Calderdale beeen involved?” he said.

Coun Patient said in terms of the council’s action plan a firm date had not yet been set with details, including how and in what forms it would be presented, to be worked out.

In terms of the Mayor’s plans, the council had previously been involved through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Green Economy Panel and he hoped Ms Brabin would continue to engage with the panel’s recommendations.

Coun Patient said he would arrange for Mr Rae to meet with Coun Swift and WYCA support staff to answer his questions in more detail.

Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn) said he had seen a copy of Mr Rae’s letter and agreed it raised some intelligent points and thought the issue might have consumed a greater portion of the meeting.

The letter raised important points about issues including some that at the moment were mitigating against improving air quality, said Coun Leigh.

“It would be nice to think we could have a better discussion,” he said.

Coun Patient said he hoped one could take place after Mr Rae had met Coun Swift and Mr Rae had indicated he was happy with that proposal.

Coun James Baker (Lib Dem, Warley) agreed with Coun Leigh that some way should be found for Calderdale to have some involvement in producing action plans.

Ms Brabin had called for evidence in other things she was developing but he had not seen anything about her climate change plan.

“It would be good to have representatives, to speak to her or some democratic way of finding out what goes into the plan,” he said.