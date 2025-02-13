Campaigners pursuing judicial review over contentious Calderdale incinerator decision

Objectors to a controversial waste incinerator being given a key environmental permit to operate in Calderdale are taking the decision to court.

Prospective claimant Malcolm Powell has made the decision to issue a judicial review claim against Calderdale Council in respect of the grant of an environmental permit to Calder Valley Skip Hire to operate a small waste incineration plant at their Belmont Site in Sowerby Bridge.

The council has been urged to quash the permit, but a senior councillor says it will not do so.

The Belmont Group, which opposes the incinerator and rallies those concerned about the plant, says in order to pursue the judicial review, additional funds will be necessary.

Objectors to the incinerator - and the permit decision - lobbied councillors outside Halifax Town Hall

“Is hoped the local community will support this,” they say, and Mr Powell has now set up a fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/malcolmscott-powell dedicated to raising funds to support the legal action.

The issue has featured heavily in council and ruling cabinet questions sessions, with a number of technical and procedural issues raised by objectors and councillors.

They also lobbied councillors on their way into this week’s meeting of the full council at Halifax Town Hall.

At the council questions from the public session, Clive Wilkinson asked: “Given the overwhelming evidence provided by objectors in their comments regarding the proposed incinerator in Sowerby Bridge, would it not be prudent for the council to rescind the environmental permit to save both the council and the local resident the cost of a judicial review, especially given the council’s previous loss at a judicial review for unlawfully approving an environmental permit for the same incinerator?

“If the council do intend to proceed to a judicial review, what is the likely cost if you lose?”

Responding, cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) said relevant officers within the council have deemed the incinerator can meet the appropriate legislative requirements and the environmental permit that has been issued would therefore not be rescinded.

“The council will respond to the judicial review should one be issued and the cost of which would be unknown,” she said.

