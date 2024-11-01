Clashing over green spaces: Calderdale councillors argue over impact of budget cuts affecting maintenance of green spaces
A Calderdale councillor said she had been contacted by two former members of horticultural staff who had expressed concerns about the borough’s appearance.
Coun Geraldine Carter (Con, Brighouse) said she understood the difficulties of managing green spaces when there was a shortage of income to do this.
However, she said: “I do feel we are letting ourselves down by our management as things stand at the moment.
“When grass does get cut it is full of rubbish and other things besides.
“I do really feel we need to address this issue so that all our residents feel happy about looking at what Calderdale looks like in our green spaces, instead of it looking a bit like the nearest bombsite,” she said.
Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) said she was a little disappointed those contacting Coun Carter felt that way.
She regularly saw posts on social media and also received messages about how beautiful some of Calderdale’s shared spaces were, including Shroggs Park as looking immaculate” and the ornamental gardens at Manor Heath Park, also in Halifax, described as “award-winning.”
She said all councillors acknowledged that budgets had taken an impact but good work was being done on green spaces.
“Staff are out there in all weathers making sure they are doing their best under very difficult circumstances, because I do think they do a good job,” she said.
