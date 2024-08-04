Concerns raised about 'completely unkempt' areas of Calderdale with councillor saying 'it looks really dreadful'

Waist-high grass and poisonous weeds growing out of roads and walls are causing concern among residents, say Calderdale councillors.

Coun Geraldine Carter (Con, Brighouse) and Coun David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) both raised issues with Calderdale Council cabinet members.

“I can quite appreciate rewilding is good and is important – but still needs managing,” said Coun Carter.

She said noxious weeds, poisonous to animals or human, were subject of parliamentary acts but some including ragwort and creeping thistle were seen everywhere.

Councillor Geraldine Carter

“It is on council-owned land, on highways, pavements, it’s coming out of field walls and I even saw some outside the library in Brighouse,” she said.

She and Coun Kirton said they had received a lot of comment on these issues from residents.

“Ragwort is all over the place and it is very, very poisonous for horses,” said Coun Kirton.

“With regards to grass cutting, certainly the grass verges and public spaces in the ward, I’ve never seen such a mess as they are in this year.

“In some areas they are three feet high.

“The Safer, Cleaner, Greener team informed me there had been some technical problems – I was informed it will be another four weeks before they get round to doing any maintenance work within the area.

“By that time it will be nearly up to my shoulders – why has it got into this state and what are we going to do about it?

“The wider Brighouse area is looking completely unkempt and an absolute mess in places, I’m getting comments all the time about this, it looks really dreadful."

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said staff were deployed to areas on a seven-week cycle but she was more than happy to tighten up on specific policies and how they are worked.

Coun Carter mentioned No Mow May and catching up with that was a rolling programme, she said.

Coun Durrans said some types of weeds were becoming an issue and would respond to the councillors more fully on the issues.

