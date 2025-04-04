Construction to begin on £3.8m enterprise centre and new affordable homes project in Todmorden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Todmorden Town Deal Board is delighted to announce a major milestone in its £17.5M investment programme, with construction beginning on the new community owned and led £3.8m enterprise centre.

Through a partnership between Connect Housing and Calder Valley Community Land Trust (CVCLT) an additional investment of £4m has been secured to add affordable rented homes to the project at Ferney Lee in Todmorden.

The Ferney Lee project will create 23 affordable rented offices and workspaces alongside 19 affordable rented homes, with parking, easy access to Todmorden town centre and transport links, and adjacent to wonderful green spaces and scenic views.

The project is one of the key elements of the Todmorden Town Deal programme that aims to boost the local economy by creating opportunities for enterprise, skills development and an emerging pipeline for new jobs in the town.

Pam Warhurst, Chair, Todmorden Town Deal said: “We are delighted that construction of this exciting and important new home for enterprise, business, co-working and collaboration in Todmorden is now underway.

"The Enterprise Centre will meet the need for professional, modern and affordable workspaces and offices for commercial ventures, and for Todmorden people with ideas and passions they want to transform into a local enterprise.”

The affordable rented housing element of the new build is led by Connect Housing, a community benefit society and housing association, providing homes and support to communities across West Yorkshire.

Left to right: Martyn Broadest, Connct Housing, Centre - Pam Warhurst, Left, Dai Larner - Director, CVCLT.

The homes aim to deliver a high level of sustainability, built to passive design principles.

The homes will be powered and heated with air source heat pumps, solar panels and offer electric car-charging.

Connect Housing will manage the build phase, and also manage the new homes when completed.

Martyn Broadest, Director of Home for Connect Housing, said: “We are delighted to be building upon our longstanding partnership with CVCLT to help bring more much-needed affordable housing to the upper Calder Valley area.

"We share the commitment to create very high quality, super-energy-efficient homes, and the standards to which Ferney Lee has been designed will provide an exemplar new housing scheme for Todmorden.

“The design team has worked really hard to create a development which is sympathetic to the surrounding neighbourhood, and which will benefit the wider community.

"I can't wait to see it start to take shape, and for the new residents to move in, in about 12 months time.”

Town Deal Partner, Calder Valley Community Land Trust has successfully driven the Ferney Lee project forward to this exciting stage, and once the Enterprise Centre is developed, it will be run by their social enterprise subsidiary, CVCLT Enterprise Limited.

Pam Warhurst, Chair, Todmorden Town Deal

Dai Larner, Director, Calder Valley Community Land Trust said: “We believe that by creating a home for 21st century jobs we can provide work for our young people who move away to study and want to return to live and work in the valley.

"The new project at Ferney Lee will be a core part of the regeneration of Todmorden.

"Our primary aim at CVCLT is to provide secure tenancies in affordable rented homes that enable people to put down roots, become a part of the community and have the health benefits that a secure affordable tenancy brings.”

Construction at Ferney Lee is being undertaken by PLP Construction with completion anticipated in Spring 2026.