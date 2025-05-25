Construction work starts to transform Todmorden Hippodrome as part of the ‘Raise the Roof’ project

Work has started on a project to transform Todmorden Hippodrome.

Todmorden Town Deal Board and Todmorden’s Hippodrome Theatre welcomed local MP Josh Fenton-Glynn to celebrate the launch of construction works at Todmorden’s Hippodrome Theatre, as part of the ‘Raise the Roof’ project led by Todmorden Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (TAODS).

The milestone in the project comes after months of hard work to put together a funding package worth almost £2m on the back of the £825,000 awarded by Todmorden Town Deal as part of its £17.5m investment programme.

Helen Clarkson, Chair, TAODS, Josh Fenton-Glyn MP, Pam Warhurst, Chair Todmorden Town Deal Board. Picture: Craig Shaw

The funding raised means that the vision for a remodelled and more accessible cultural venue in the heart of Todmorden can be realised by TAODS.

The Town Deal extension project at the Hippodrome aims to create a more accessible venue, with better rehearsal, exhibition, archive and performance spaces and a more welcoming and fit for purpose foyer area.

Town Deal funding has already enabled an ambition of TAODS to bring cinema back to Todmorden for local communities to experience and enjoy, alongside the purchase and fitting out of a much needed storage space for costumes and props, improved safety and sustainability measures to the internal space and a facelift to the front of the Edwardian building through early accelerator funding from Town Deal.

Speaking on his visit to the theatre, Josh Fenton-Glynn, Member of Parliament for Calder Valley, said: “Tod Hip do brilliant work in putting the arts exactly where they should be, at the heart of our community and accessible to all.

Helen Clarkson, Chair of TAODS. Picture: Craig Shaw

"I’m incredibly proud to have played a part in securing £275,000 in government funding for the Raise the Roof campaign earlier this year. Well done to the theatre team and Tod Town Deal for all their hard work, the start of construction is a huge milestone to celebrate.

"Creativity is one of our greatest strengths in Calder Valley, and I can’t wait to see the future talent developed by this project so that after 100 years of memories created at Tod Hip, they can give us 100 more.”

Helen Clarkson, Chair of TAODS said: “We are incredibly proud to see work begin on this transformative project for the Hippodrome.

"As a community-owned theatre run entirely by volunteers, this moment represents years of vision, commitment, and determination.

"Thanks to the support of the Town Deal and other funders, we can now take the next step in securing the future of this much-loved building – not just as a theatre, but as a thriving cultural and community hub.

"This investment will allow us to welcome even more people through our doors, improve accessibility, and continue offering creative opportunities to people of all ages. It’s a huge milestone in our journey and a testament to what can be achieved when a community works together.”

The construction works on the theatre are being carried out by Rosslee Construction with an anticipated completion time of Spring 2026.

The theatre is set to remain open throughout the works with only short periods of full closure.