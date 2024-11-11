Council urged to reconsider funding for Halifax's Piece Hall as it is forced to make cuts across the borough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale Council has been asked to look again at its funding of The Piece Hall amid cuts to other services.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council is currently half-way through its latest two-year agreement to provide funding for the Halifax landmark.

The Piece Hall Trust’s 2022-23 accounts show Calderdale Council supporting them with around £450,000 of funding a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Abigail White (Lib Dem, Warley) said in a questions-to-cabinet session at a recent council meeting she was as much of a fan of the Piece Hall as most and things going on there were “fantastic”.

The Piece Hall in Halifax

But, she said: “I’m becoming increasingly concerned when we seem to hand over money to a commercial enterprise while stripping back some of the really, really important departments.”

Coun White said she was specifically taking about Youth Services, which had seen their budget cut by £124,000 and were “so badly needed by some of the most vulnerable in our society".

“So, as we approach our budget considerations in the coming months, can we all take a moment to sit back and look at our priorities and where there are lots of ‘nice to haves’ there are some vulnerable people in our communities that are really, really suffering, and this will only add to the huge hole that we have in our Children’s and Young People’s Services further down the line,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s deputy leader, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) thanked her for her comments.

“It’s something we can take away and consider when we move towards budget setting,” he said.

Cabinet will make budget recommendations to the council in January and the full council will set its budget for 2025-26 in February.

Chair of The Piece Hall Trust, Sir Roger Marsh, has spoken in the past about the need for some public money from whatever source to ensure the historic Grade I listed building remains free to enter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running it includes staffing costs and inflationary pressures such as heating and lighting for what has become a “main driver” of Calderdale’s economy.

In his statement in the trust’s latest annual report, for accounting year 2022-23, he said its work benefits the community – hosting 15 free community events during that year, and welcoming more than 1,400 school pupils – with its major goal of driving business into Calderdale.

“We continue to significantly deliver on our regeneration impact for Halifax, adding more than £7 to the local economy for every £1 spent – this is very visible when speaking to local businesses such as Holdsworth House, who cite the Piece Hall as the major driver of their significant uptake in bookings,” he added.

Trust chief executive, Nicky Chance-Thompson, reported in the accounts that 2.5m visitors were welcomed to the Piece Hall in 2022-23 – 12m since the 18th century building was re-opened after major renovation in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust recorded a small surplus profit of £56,329, helping defray start-up costs which a loan agreement with the council covers.

Its first seven years from 2017 saw £2.75m funding from the council, reducing over the years (£450,000 in 2022-23, down from £502,000 the previous year).