Councillors urged to approve contentious plans for 400 new Calderdale homes

Council officers are recommending controversial plans to build more than 400 homes in Elland get the green light.

Calderdale Council’s planning committee members agreed in April to defer a decision on Avant Homes North Yorkshire and J S Morton & Sons’ plans to build homes on land north and south of Exley Lane, close to Park Works at Park Road.

They wanted to see if some tweaks could be made to the new estate’s appearance and pathways for walking routes improved.

The applicants seek full permission for 306 new homes and outline – establishing principle of development and access only at this stage – for a further 130 homes.

More than 180 objections have been received over the plans, including concerns about impact on highway safety and flooding fears, as well as the issues about design and layout on what the applicants describe as a difficult site to develop.

A number of ward councillors also object to the plans.

Planning councillors accepted the principle of building homes on the site had already been established.

But, as last time, council officers are recommending the plans be approved, subject to planning conditions and a legal agreement.

They say proposed amendments to the plans are acceptable and planning councillors should green light the application

The planning committee meets at Halifax Town Hall to make its decision on Tuesday, July 8 from 2pm.

When the application was before the committee in April, Coun Jonathan Timbers (Lab, Calder) and Coun Sue Holdsworth (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) were both unhappy about appearance and materials used in terms of the project fitting in with the surrounding area, including wanting more use of stone facings.

Committee chair Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat) said: “We’re concerned the street layout doesn’t contribute to make it easy for people to walk, for example to Elland centre or to (proposed) Elland Station in a year or two.”

The plans seemed too car-centric, said Coun Hutchinson, and objectors including ward councillors also raised concerns about impact on highways the homes would bring.

Councillors, who heard about road layout changes including a signalled junction to manage traffic, accepted the principle of housing at the site had been established.