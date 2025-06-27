Council's call for evidence as it tries to get to the bottom of 'Boothtown smell'

People living in part of Halifax plagued by an unpleasant odour are being urged to contact Calderdale Council.

As much evidence is needed about the stench many claim to have smelt in Boothtown in order for a thorough investigation to be carried out, says one of the ward councillors for the area Joe Thompson.

"I know a lot of you are probably thinking ‘more evidence! I've provided so much!’- I know, and I am sorry we are asking for more, given this issue has been rumbling on for so long and affecting so many residents,” he has posted.

"However, the council needs as much evidence as possible so it can have as robust an investigation as possible into the Boothtown Smell.

"There may be people who have never submitted evidence before, or those of you who have new evidence, as well as those who have submitted evidence in the past.

"If you have any evidence at all, please submit it via email to [email protected] , who will be using it very shortly.”

Councillor Thompson said last month that the environmental health team at Calderdale Council had confirmed to him they had received numerous reports about the smell and would be taking action, including raising the matter with the Environment Agency - who he said had been out in the area to carry out an "odour investigation”.

He said he had also been in touch with Yorkshire Water in case the smell is coming from their drains.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said agricultural activity could be to blame but officers would also be visiting businesses in the area.