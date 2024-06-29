DECIDED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Wakefield mill redevelopment with art gallery is approved

Stock image

These are the latest planning applications for the Wakefield district.

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, June 17.

APPROVED

5 Tudor Lawns, Carr Gate, Wakefield, WF2 0UU: Removal of dead rowan tree

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

29 Mount Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 8QG: Single-storey front extension

72 Northgate, Wakefield, WF1 3AY: Replacement of existing fire-damaged shopfront

56 Mill Lane, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7NG: Single-storey rear extension

19 Second Avenue, Horbury, WF4 6HB: Single-storey extension to rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

24 High Ash Close, Notton, WF4 2PF: Single-storey rear and front extension

Smithy Ridge Farm, Huddersfield Road, Haigh, Barnsley, S75 4BX: Split existing dwelling to form two dwellings, no external alterations to building proposed

35 Moorside Crescent, Hall Green, Wakefield, WF4 3LH: Single-storey front/side extension

32 Illingworth Avenue, Normanton ,WF6 2LL: Proposed two-storey extension to rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

32 Hirstlands Drive, Ossett, WF5 8EJ: Proposed garage to front,off street parking area to the front and new front boundary behind proposed garage (including removal of existing garage)

23 Hartley Park View Pontefract WF8 4AP: Part two-storey, part single storey, extension to side, loft conversion with velux windows to front and dormer to rear, canopy to front elevation and change of roof from hipped to pitched

Unit 45, Teall Way, Wakefield, WF1 1QS: Proposed internally illuminated fascia sign and internally illuminated projecting sign to replace existing signs

12 to 14 Ropergate Pontefract WF8 1JY: Change of use from vacant retail storage to five apartments including associated repair/restoration works, and alteration and addition of windows and doors at ground, first and second floors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8 Bank Street, Wakefield, WF1 1EH: Retain temporary art installation

Lodge Back Lane, Wakefield, WF1 2TG: Retention of temporary art installation

Lodge Back Lane, Wakefield, WF1 2TG: Listed building consent for the retention of temporary art installation

Building 12, Rutland Mills, Tootal Street, Wakefield, WF1 5JN: Repair and refurbishment of existing building, including removal of modern lift overrun, introduction of doors through the west gable to link with the river pier, repair and rebuilding of the east gable, repair or replacement of windows, introduction of roof plant, construction of a new refuse store adjacent to Navigation Walk, new sub-station adjacent to Building 6, and associated landscaping use of the building for a flexible mix of commercial, business and service, and art gallery/exhibition space

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land south of De Lacy Way, Pontefract, WF8 1HY: Sixty-six dwellings associated infrastructure and landscaping

REFUSED

Goosehill Fold, Goosehill Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield, WF6 2JB: Garage

The Coach House, Wentbridge Lane, Wentbridge, Pontefract, WF8 3JW: Single bay timber carport

WITHDRAWN