Developer pledges 'robust infrastructure' as more than 200 new Halifax homes get green light

A housing developer is promising more 200 new Halifax homes will be supported with “robust infrastructure” and traffic calming measures.

Calderdale Council has approved an application for the houses on 15 acres of brownfield land in Illingworth.

Housebuilder Keepmoat says it is investing more than £50m across two derelict sites on Furness Avenue and Turner Avenue South to deliver the homes.

Nigel Robson, director of land and partnerships at Keepmoat, said: “We’re working closely with Calderdale Council and a local housing association to develop the area and provide local people with a great place to live and work.

“We’re also committed to supporting the local authority to develop a robust infrastructure and traffic calming measures near the homes and landscaping plans to create wildflower meadows and the planting of native trees, as well as public open spaces for residents to enjoy.”

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, added: “The development of land at Furness Avenue and Turner Avenue South not only provides much-needed local housing, it’s also bringing an unused site back into use, complementing the wider investment in the surrounding area, and supporting our priority for thriving towns and places across the borough.

“This investment in north Halifax is just one of many regeneration projects in the area, which also include the completion of work at Mixenden Community Hub and recent transformative work at Beechwood and Sunny Bank parks.

"We’re pleased to be working with development partners to support investment opportunities in the borough.”