Elland tip is to close temporarily to allow for drainage works at nearby Ainleys Depot next month

The Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) is temporarily closing for up to two weeks from Monday, March 4 to allow drainage works at the adjacent Ainleys Depot to take place safely.

The works are scheduled to be complete by Saturday, March 16 depending on weather and ground conditions.

The Brighouse, Halifax and Sowerby Bridge HWRCs can be used as normal instead, until Elland HWRC reopens.

Ainleys Depot is the base for staff from Calderdale Council’s Highways and Green Space and Street Scene teams.

The council is modernising the depot for health and safety reasons, with capital funding secured for this in 2021.

New and repaired drainage for the depot is an essential part of the project, which is in its final stages.

To carry out this work, contractors need to dig across the adjacent HWRC site.

This means there will temporarily be large holes, an uneven surface and machinery throughout the HWRC site until the new drain connections are complete.

The HWRC will remain closed for the duration of the works, to keep the public and staff safe.

Coun Silvia Dacre, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, said: “We are at a critical stage of the Ainleys Depot project, where drainage repairs and replacements are needed to ensure we can continue to deliver important services from the depot in the long-term.

“Keeping everyone safe is our priority. As Elland Household Waste Recycling Centre is so close to the depot, and the drains extend across a major part of the HWRC, we have no option but to temporarily close it until the drainage works are finished.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

"We’re doing everything we can, in partnership with the contractor doing the depot works and SUEZ who run the HWRC, to reopen as soon as possible and in plenty of time ahead of the busy Easter period.

"The Brighouse, Halifax and Sowerby Bridge HWRCs will remain open as usual.”