Elland tip update: Residents remain “restless and concerned” about about future of town's tip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents of a Calderdale town remain “restless and concerned” about the future of their tip, says a ward councillor.

Earlier this year proposals to axe Calderdale Council’s waste and recycling centre at Elland were put on ice when Cabinet councillors proposed a permit system for people using all the borough’s tips instead.

Available online on the council’s website, the permits aim to reduce council costs – it has to pay to dispose of waste – of dealing with of waste deposited at Calderdale’s centres by non-residents of the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elland Recycling Centre at Huddersfield Road, Elland. Picture: Google Street View

But ward councillor Peter Hunt (Con, Elland) said townspeople were still worried their tip was still in the firing line if the permit scheme did not save the council enough money.

“The people of Elland remain restless and concerned about the potential loss of the waste and recycling centre previously recommended for the axe, but the fate of which remain pending until later in the year,” he told Cabinet councillors.

He said any curtailment of the service would lead to “grim consequences” including more traffic on the roads en route to other tips, affecting the council’s climate crisis agenda with its net zero carbon targets, and a potential spike in the costs of having to deal with more fly-tipped material.

Coun Hunt urged councillors to undertake research to establish what these costs might be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Peter Hunt

“My position, and that of residents in Elland, is that keeping the tip open will save the council money and assist with its core policy of achieving net zero in the long run,” he said.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) said she understood people’s concerns and no decision had yet been made about the centre’s closure.

All relevant information would be taken into account in any such decision, including a clear desire to avoid any unintended consequences, she said.

Coun Durrans said these might include fly-tipping, for which she was sure Coun Hunt would agree there was no excuse – this was “a very serious and anti-social act which shows brazen disregard for our fellow citizens.”