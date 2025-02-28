Exmoor ponies make Calderdale nature reserve their new home

A herd of Exmoor ponies are making Cromwell Bottom Nature Reserve, near Brighouse, their home for the winter, as part of a new nature recovery initiative.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Council declared an ecological emergency in 2021, acknowledging that the borough’s wildlife and wild spaces are under threat and face major challenges, many linked to habitat loss and the impacts of climate change. Protecting and restoring the borough’s natural grasslands, is one of the key themes of the borough’s Ecological Emergency Action Plan.

The Council is working in partnership with the National Trust, and with the support of Natural England, on a project called ‘Reviving Calderdale’s Grasslands’, which seeks to reintroduce conservation grazing to sites across the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of this work, a herd of four Exmoor ponies have now arrived at Cromwell Bottom, being transported to the site with Natural England sponsoring a dedicated livestock trailer for the project.

Exmoor ponies at Cromwell Bottom

The Exmoor breed is able to play a crucial role in the project by sustainably grazing the grasslands, maintaining pasture and naturally supporting processes such as seed germination and enhancing biodiversity. They are extremely hardy, with a double winter coat, and are intelligent and adaptable, making them perfectly suited for the Yorkshire climate.

Restoring natural grassland is part of work to protect Calderdale’s landscapes and wildlife and promote nature conservation. It has many benefits from enhancing climate resilience to supporting biodiversity. When managed well, grasslands can also reduce flooding by slowing water flow during heavy rain.

Sadly, many of Calderdale's ancient grasslands and meadows are in poor shape. Some lack active management, while others are overused, causing these habitats and their wildlife to decline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the past, large wild herbivores, such as red deer and wild horses, would have grazed on the land, but their long absence from the landscape has left a gap in natural grassland management. Exmoor ponies are able to thrive on poor grazing, serving as a natural substitute for their wild ancestors.

Exmoor ponies at Cromwell Bottom

The herd of ponies will remain at Cromwell Bottom until spring, helping to maintain and enhance important grassland habitats.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said: “If you’re a regular visitor to the beautiful Cromwell Bottom Nature Reserve, you may just have noticed some new residents at the site, as we’ve welcomed a herd of Exmoor ponies.

“The introduction of this hardy breed is supporting our work to address the ecological emergency that we face, restoring our important grassland habitats which are habitats for many plants and animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The way that Exmoor ponies graze makes them brilliant for grassland conservation and their efforts should encourage more wildlife and plant life at the nature reserve. This will support habitats for butterflies, moths, birds, mammals and fungi, whilst also improving soil health and boosting natural carbon storage.”

Rosie Holdsworth, Countryside and Partnerships Manager for West Yorkshire at the National Trust, said: “We’re thrilled that our conservation grazing ponies are going to graze Cromwell Bottom as this is an exciting new stage of the project. We’ve seen the benefits they’ve brought to grasslands elsewhere in Calderdale including on our National Trust sites and look forward to seeing their habitat restoration efforts take effect at this new site.

“As a hardy native breed, Exmoors are really well suited to conservation grazing and thrive on Calderdale’s species rich pastures. Moving the ponies to new sites provides new grazing and enrichment for them and they’re always excited to get out of the trailer and explore a new site.”

Dr Rachel Palfrey, Senior Project Manager at Natural England, said: “Natural England is delighted to support this project enhancing nationally rare grassland habitats in Calderdale. This forms part of our wider Bradford and South Pennines Nature Recovery Project, which aims to improve the quality and quantity of nature across Bradford and Calderdale.”