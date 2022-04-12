First look at Brighouse scheme to alleviate flooding in the town

More than 40 people attended a public consultation to showcase potential designs for the scheme and environmental projects associated with it, which was held by the Environment Agency’s project team

The feedback will be used to update the design before a planning application is submitted in early May.

The scheme will improve the flood resilience of Brighouse by refurbishing and replacing assets on the River Calder and installing new defences on Clifton Beck.

The proposed design for Whinney Hill Park, Brighouse, Environment Agency image

As part of the project, in partnership with Calderdale Council and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, environmental improvements will be made.

Two areas carry a surface water flooding risk and the EA is working with Yorkshire Water and the council to incorporate measures to alleviate this within the project, members of Calderdale Flood Recovery and Resilience Board heard.

The final design scope has now been agreed for delivery of the full business case for the scheme, and engineering companies ARUP and BAM Nuttall have been instructed to draw up advanced works surveys and design.

The update report to the board said investigation works have commenced along the Calder’s banks, Wellholme Park and Whinney Park.

The proposed design for Wellholme Park, Brighouse, Environment Agency image

Dive surveys along sections of the Calder to look at the condition of walls and sheet plied structures has taken place.

The board heard the project is establishing a site compound and office at Brighouse rugby club to support the works.