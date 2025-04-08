Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steps are being taken to find solutions to several flood resilience problems in Calderdale.

A solution using a series of mini weirs to stop fast-flowing water scouring flood defences near Shade is set to be installed and funding for the programme has just been announced by the Environment Agency (EA).

Senior EA adviser Paul Swales told flood alleviation project partners the weirs would form a long-term solution to the scouring issue at this stretch of Walsden Water.

At Callis, near Hebden Bridge, Mr Swales said it was not believed traditional approaches to flood defences will work and the next step was looking at collaboration through a scoping workshop with different partners.

Paul Swales from the Environment Agency

Whether this was an engineered solution or other types of resilience was not clear yet, he said.

Work is also continuing to progress a business case for a project to better protect properties at Park Road, Elland, said Mr Swales.