Plans for a £81m flood defence scheme for Hebden Bridge have been submitted for approval.

The project is expected to take around four years to complete, if approved.

Hebden Bridge has been seriously flooded more than once in the last 25 years - with major incidents in 2000, 2006, 2012, the ultra-devastating flood on Boxing Day 2015, and 2020.

With work on separately-funded schemes for parts of the town – Erringden hillside and at the Stubbing Road Holme area – getting under way, the Environment Agency has now submitted plans to Calderdale Council for the main project.

Hebden Bridge Flood Alleviation Scheme artist's impression of the Wavy Steps barriers raised

The agency says in the planning, design and access statement submitted with the application that: “Hebden Bridge is identified as an area at high flood risk of fluvial flooding, with a long history of flood events in the town and surrounding area.

“There are currently no formal flood defences in the town, leaving residential and commercial (premises) susceptible to severe harm from flooding.

“Hebden Bridge Flood Alleviation Scheme is identified as Calderdale Council’s highest priority major scheme with regards to flood protection.”

Upper Calder Valley neighbours Todmorden and Mytholmroyd have been subject to their own major schemes over the last 25 years.

The plans include the repair and reconstruction of river walls on Hebden Water and the River Calder, construction of new walls within St Pol Car Park, construction of vertical rising flood barriers on Bridge Gate and Old Gate, repair and reinforcement of specific properties, modification to five weirs, replacement of Central Street foot bridge, reinforcement of two bridges across Hebden Water, two construction compounds, landscaped public open spaces, demolition of outbuildings to the rear of 35 West End along Hebden Water, and associated landscaping.

Some businesses and residents have expressed concern about some elements of the scheme including the disruption the work is likely to cause and how flood barriers may affect heritage locations.

Also, one of the proposed storage compounds – the main one – is the town’s Calder Holmes Park.

However, the application, noting numbers of properties affected by previous serious floods says: “To mitigate against future flood risk, a series of flood alleviation solutions are required.

“Without suitable flood defences, flooding in the area will continue to occur relatively frequently and likely result in significant environmental, economic and social effects,” says the statement.