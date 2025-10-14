Fly-tippers fined £49,000 for dumping rubbish in Calderdale
New fines for fly-tipping have seen £49,000 worth imposed on people illegally dumping waste in Calderdale.
In a recent Calderdale Council cabinet meeting public question time, Tom Nolan asked whether any of the fines had been issued.
Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said the council’s fly-tipping team had issued 49 fines of £1,000, and so far 16 of those had paid up.
“Any income generated from fines is reinvested within the service area to support the work that takes place,” said Coun Durrans.