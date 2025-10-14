Fly-tippers fined £49,000 for dumping rubbish in Calderdale

New fines for fly-tipping have seen £49,000 worth imposed on people illegally dumping waste in Calderdale.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a recent Calderdale Council cabinet meeting public question time, Tom Nolan asked whether any of the fines had been issued.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said the council’s fly-tipping team had issued 49 fines of £1,000, and so far 16 of those had paid up.

“Any income generated from fines is reinvested within the service area to support the work that takes place,” said Coun Durrans.