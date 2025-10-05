'Fracking not welcome here' say Calderdale councillors

‘Fracking is not welcome here’ is the message from councillors to anyone looking to develop shale gas in Calderdale.

Applications were being submitted for a variety of sites across the north to explore shale gas supplies, said Coun Martin Hey (Green, Northowram and Shelf).

“It’s clear that any area with a mining heritage could be at risk,” he said.

“In Calderdale this includes a large area of land on the east side of the borough in particular – from Shibden to Northowram, through Shelf and Norwood Green, and all the way to Clifton.

“All these areas are vulnerable,” he told councillors in proposing a successful motion passed by the full council to stand against fracking.

Calderdale’s two MPs – Labour’s Kate Dearden (Halifax) and Josh Fenton-Glynn (Calder Valley) – will be asked to sign an Early Day Motion before Parliament calling for all types of fracking to be included within the existing moratorium.

Coun Hey’s motion also requested council officers continue to take “all possible steps” to ensure that the environment of Calderdale and its residents are protected from fracking and its consequences in the future.

He said: “Once again, we need to speak up to tell the Government and the drillers ‘fracking isn’t welcome where we live.'”

Coun Hey said problems earthquakes – as in Lancashire in an incident which led to the moratorium – air pollution and risk to water supplies were all risks.

Coun Paul Bellenger (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) said his party supported the motion which raised similar concerns and actions to one his party proposed in 2014 on the situation then.

Coun Amanda Parson-Hulse (Lib Dem, Warley) said the UK had other ways to generate energy including solar, wind, gas, nuclear, coal and hydro as well as importing energy – there were safer, cleaner, greener solutions, she added.

“We do have an energy crisis, it is real – we need energy security if we’re going to continue to have an uninterrupted power supply that we take for granted.

“But fracking is not the answer,” said Coun Parsons-Hulse.

