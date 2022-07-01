Future green leaders graduate from Tod College’s Green Futures course

The course for 16 plus year olds has been specially designed to help students develop practical skills in environmental land management, natural building, repair and reuse, energy-saving, and renewable generation schemes.

The first-of-its-kind 12-month, part-time course in further education has a practical focus on green careers and has a learner-centred pedagogical approach.

Councillor Liz Thorpe, Mayor of Todmorden and Councillor Scott Patient, Climate Change Lead at Calderdale Council, presented the students’ graduation certificates at this event.

Six future green leaders graduate today from local learning centre and community hub, Tod College’s Green Futures course.

As part of the course, the six students, River Wild, Nate Jackson, Julija Hansen, Dick Sharp, Joy Rooney, and Georges Almond all had to plan, design and present an independent project for a sustainability idea.

Their projects include experimenting with natural dyes and creating natural fabrics, creating a local wild foraging guide for families, exploring the creation of a permaculture design computer game and designing an all-natural DIY skin care kit.

During the course, the students have received educational training from several partner organisations including Huddersfield-based low energy and Passivhaus specialist, Green Building Store which offered a training day to the students earlier this year.

Chelsie Naylor, Programme Leader for the Green Futures course, commented: “It is brilliant for our students to learn more from companies like Green Building Store about retrofitting and the Passivhaus methodology and to experience the warmth and comfort of a Passivhaus building first hand.