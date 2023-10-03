Gibson Mill at Hardcastle Crags will be covered in scaffolding during work to replace solar panels

Work is set to take place to replace solar panels at Hardcastle Crags near Hebden Bridge.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gibson Mill, an 18th century former cotton mill at the heart of the National Trust’s Hardcastle Crags estate will look a little different this autumn, as scaffolding begins to wrap around the off grid building from October 9 ahead of replacement solar panels and restoration work on the roof.

Renovation and restoration work at Hardcastle Crags first started at the mill in 2005, with a pioneering project that saw the cotton Mill become the first fully off-grid property in the National Trust’s care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time, the mill’s original 1926 Francis hydro turbo was restored and reinstated alongside a smaller Crossflow hydro turbine installation for use when water levels in the millpond were low.

Gibson Mill, Hardcastle Crags, Hebden Bridge.

Now, nearly 20 years later, the solar photovoltaic system that was also introduced is set to be replaced.

The current solar panels generate 25 per cent of the electricity used in the café, mill and offices, after 18 years they have become outdated, and their efficiency is dropping.

Site Manager, Chris Bryerley said “Hardcastle Crags has really grown in popularity over the last few years, but unfortunately some of the renewable technologies haven’t been able to keep up with the demands of the site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new solar array will have updated technology - the current array was installed when the technology was in its infancy, over the last 20 years the technology has drastically improved.

As well as updated technology, there will be more panels in the array.

They will also generate up to 11 kwh, nearly a 300 per cent increase on the outdated panels that currently generate 4 kwh.

Gibson Mill will be closed from October 9 until November 6 while scaffolding is erected around the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will still be able to gain access while the work in underway.

The Weaving Shed Café will remain open as normal throughout the works and will be open daily 10am to 4pm, until it moves to winter opening hours.