Grade II listed Gibson Mill at Hardcastle Crags has new solar panels installed as part of upgrade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Halifax-based renewable energy specialists, Eclipse Energy, has recently completed the solar installation project in conjunction with renewable energy firm, Dulas, at Gibson Mill.

The mill is a Grade II listed, historic 18th-century former cotton mill situated at the heart of the National Trust's renowned Hardcastle Crags estate in Hebden Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gibson Mill, an off-grid landmark within the National Trust's care, underwent a transformative upgrade as Eclipse Energy replaced outdated solar panels following essential restoration work on the roof.

New Solar Array Installed by Eclipse Energy at Gibson Mill, Hardcastle Crags in Hebden Bridge.

The mill has been a pioneering force since 2005 when it became the first fully off-grid property under the National Trust's stewardship.

The solar replacement project sees Gibson Mill become more energy independent to meet the rising demands of the popular Hardcastle Crags site, while at the same time lowering its carbon emissions in support of the National Trust’s target to be a net zero organisation by 2030.

Eclipse Energy facilitated the installation of state-of-the-art solar panels.

National Trust Team. Sophie Fawcett, Senior Communications & Marketing Officer; Ellie Howie, Renewable Energy Programme Coordinator; Joanne Hudson, General Manager; and Dan Cawdron Director of Eclipse Energy Renewables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Bryerley, Site Manager at Hardcastle Crags, said: "Hardcastle Crags has experienced tremendous growth in popularity, and the update of our renewable technologies is crucial to keep pace with the site's demands.

"Eclipse Energy's expertise has been instrumental in ensuring the longevity and efficiency of Gibson Mill's energy infrastructure."

Eclipse Energy's Renewables Director, Dan Cawdron, said: "We are thrilled to have partnered with the National Trust on this iconic project. Our goal is to not only provide cutting-edge solar technology but to contribute to the preservation of historical landmarks.