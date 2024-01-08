News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Group adopts a new vision for a natural swimming pool for Hebden Royd

The Hebden Royd and District Swimming Pool Association (HRDSPA) has adopted a new vision for an open air swimming pool cleaned by natural processes.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Jan 2024, 14:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The group wants to have a natural pool to nestle into Calderdale’s landscape and enhance its biodiversity whilst providing a safe and accessible space for all members of the community to enjoy.

The charity took on three new directors at its AGM in November, following the sad death of trustees Richard Marshall and Margaret Blakeley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nick Wilding, chair of the HRDSPA, said: "We are delighted to welcome Clara Collett, Maggie Smallwood and Louise Heppleston onto the board of the Hebden Royd and District Swimming Pool Association."

Most Popular
The Hebden Royd and District Swimming Pool Association (HRDSPA) has adopted a new vision for an open air swimming pool cleaned by natural processes.The Hebden Royd and District Swimming Pool Association (HRDSPA) has adopted a new vision for an open air swimming pool cleaned by natural processes.
The Hebden Royd and District Swimming Pool Association (HRDSPA) has adopted a new vision for an open air swimming pool cleaned by natural processes.
Read More
Read more: Who is playing at The Piece Hall this summer: First band of the year ...

Dorothy Sutcliffe, longstanding member of the HRDSPA, said: "I'm 90 years old now and I have been trying to get a swimming pool built in the Calder Valley for the past half a century.

"These younger people have the vision and practical skills to make it happen."

Louise Heppleston, who is leading community engagement activities for the new board, said: "I am a keen wild swimmer but lots of people can't enjoy open water swimming because places are inaccessible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"My job is to talk to the local community and find out what people want from the pool."

Clara Collet, said: "As well as community engagement, our main focus is to find a suitable site for the pool - we've had some suggestions but would welcome any new ideas."

Maggie Smallwood, the new secretary, said: "Our pool will create a space for nature as well as people. A natural pool will be cheaper to run as well so it makes the scheme more viable financially."

Related topics:Hebden RoydAGMCalderdale