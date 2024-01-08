The Hebden Royd and District Swimming Pool Association (HRDSPA) has adopted a new vision for an open air swimming pool cleaned by natural processes.

The group wants to have a natural pool to nestle into Calderdale’s landscape and enhance its biodiversity whilst providing a safe and accessible space for all members of the community to enjoy.

The charity took on three new directors at its AGM in November, following the sad death of trustees Richard Marshall and Margaret Blakeley.

Nick Wilding, chair of the HRDSPA, said: "We are delighted to welcome Clara Collett, Maggie Smallwood and Louise Heppleston onto the board of the Hebden Royd and District Swimming Pool Association."

Dorothy Sutcliffe, longstanding member of the HRDSPA, said: "I'm 90 years old now and I have been trying to get a swimming pool built in the Calder Valley for the past half a century.

"These younger people have the vision and practical skills to make it happen."

Louise Heppleston, who is leading community engagement activities for the new board, said: "I am a keen wild swimmer but lots of people can't enjoy open water swimming because places are inaccessible.

"My job is to talk to the local community and find out what people want from the pool."

Clara Collet, said: "As well as community engagement, our main focus is to find a suitable site for the pool - we've had some suggestions but would welcome any new ideas."